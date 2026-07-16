‘No one can switch off my e-rickshaw now’: Delhi drivers beat Bluetooth hack

For the past two weeks, every time 45-year-old e-rickshaw driver Peshkar slowed down in traffic, he worried someone had remotely switched off his vehicle.

That fear has now eased.

“I took my vehicle to the manufacturing company in Naraina where they said they had installed a code on my battery, so no one will be able to shut it off. I am happy that they did this for free,” said Peshkar, who ferries passengers in his e-rickshaw between Moti Nagar and Inderlok in West Delhi.

The reassurance comes after weeks of anxiety among Delhi’s e-rickshaw drivers, whose vehicles had stopped dead in the middle of the road after strangers using Bluetooth-enabled mobile apps connected to their vehicles’ battery management systems (BMS) and remotely switched them off.