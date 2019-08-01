Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia takes aim at other states, says people being looted

“The graph is continuously falling,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Tuesday while pointing towards the reduction in power tariffs, even as the Opposition projected it as an outcome of the pressure it put on the state government.

Sisodia and Power Minister Satyendar Jain said at a press conference that the capital has emerged as a shining example of probity in governance, even as other states continue to “loot people through high tariffs”.

Sisodia went on to demand a CBI probe behind power tariff revisions in other states, saying he wonders why annual hikes are the norm everywhere but the national capital.

“Today, tariff is lower than it was in 2010. The graph is steadily falling in Delhi while in other states, prices are only going up. The fact is other states are witnessing scams. There should be a CBI probe,” Sisodia said.

With assembly elections due in another six months, AAP is expected to project the largely unchanged power tariffs as one of its major achievements — something that the BJP and Congress might find difficult to counter.

In fact, the Opposition’s criticism was largely centred around the announcement on reduction in fixed charges, a demand that both the BJP and the Congress had made after last year’s hike.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the DERC’s announcement on reduction in power tariffs was an “implicit admission by the Kejriwal government that the discoms have looted Delhi in the last one year”.

While Tiwari claimed that the “quantum of loot stands at Rs 7,000 crore”, leader of opposition Vijender Gupta put the amount as Rs 10,000 crore.

The Delhi Congress demanded a “total rollback” of the hiked fixed charges and pension cess, which is a part of the total amount consumers are charged.

“The fact that the Kejriwal government has reduced fixed charges tariff is proof enough that it had admitted to looting people of Delhi in the past one and a half years by hiking fixed charges,” the DPCC said in a statement.