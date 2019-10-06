Delhi: Dwarka to get sports complex, golf course

A slew of projects in Dwarka — including a sports complex, golf course and centre for excellence for football — will be inaugurated by Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday.

A senior DDA official said the projects, with a budget of around Rs 300 crore, also include a foot overbridge and a cycle track.

He said the sports centre will serve as a centre of excellence for games such as wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, judo and kabaddi. The project will cost Rs 66 crore and is likely to be completed in two years.

Another sports complex in Dwarka Sector 23 will also be developed as a centre of excellence for football, and will be completed in 24 months at a cost of Rs 39 crore.

The golf course at Dwarka’s Sector 24 will cost around Rs 62 crore, and is likely to be completed within 24 months. It will be an “international golf course” with 18 holes, the official said.

“A cycle track is also proposed in Sector 11 at a cost of Rs 9 crore; it is likely to be completed by April next year. Besides, the foundations of four foot overbridges will also be laid,” he said. This will cost Rs 12 crore and is likely to be completed by August 2020.

These foot overbridges will provide safe crossing facilities to more than 16,200 pedestrians per day, reduce traffic congestion and improve traffic speed.