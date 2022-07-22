scorecardresearch
Opium worth Rs 8 lakh seized in Delhi’s Dwarka; two arrested, including MCD staff

The police said Rambir, a dealer, allegedly confessed to receiving drugs from Surender, who is an opium cultivator.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 11:21:17 am
opiumThe police said that the car used for transporting the drugs was also recovered. (Representative image)

Two men, including an employee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), were arrested after one of them was allegedly caught in Dwarka with a kilogram of opium worth Rs 8 lakh on Monday, the police said. Officers identified the two accused as Najafgarh residents Rambir, 49, who is a permanent employee of the MCD, and Surender, 30.

The police said they received secret information on Monday regarding Rambir, who was allegedly involved in drug dealing. Officers then laid a trap and he was arrested, leading to the recovery of the contraband. Rambir, officers said, allegedly confessed to receiving drugs from Surender, who is an opium cultivator.

According to Harsha Vardhan, DCP (Dwarka), “The accused Rambir confessed to having received the opium from the accused Surender, who was also apprehended. Surender confessed to supplying the opium and said that he used to cultivate opium in his field for medicinal purposes, but later on began illegally supplying opium in order to earn income. He was also arrested in this case.”

The police said that the car used for transporting the drugs was also recovered. A case was registered under sections 18 (punishment for contravention – opium) and 25 (allowing premises to be used for offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

