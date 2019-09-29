Delhi: Dwarka-Najafgarh Metro Grey Line set to open next week

The existing Dwarka station, which will now have an inter-change facility, will be connected to the new station through an 80-metre passage. (File Photo/Representational image)

Advertising

Najafgarh, located on the outskirts of the capital, will officially feature on the Delhi Metro map from next week, officials said Saturday. The 4.3-km-long line begins at Dwarka, through which the Blue Line passes, before ending at Najafgarh, with a stop at Nangli. The station at Najafgarh has come up at the Delhi Gate intersection of the area, which is on a busy arterial road dotted by markets and government schools.

Due to space constraints, the Najafgarh station has been constructed in a manner which gives it the shape of a dumbbell. It is built on a 288-metre-long station box, which includes the 195-metre-long platform.

“A station box is basically the area excavated to construct a station, which includes the platform, equipment rooms, etc. It is among the longer ones, but not the longest,” a DMRC official said.

Advertising

“There were challenges, as the entry and exit points had to be located in a crowded location in a way that they would be properly accessible to the public. Therefore, the final station box has expansions as well as contractions at multiple locations, giving it the shape of a dumbbell,” the official added.

DMRC executive director Anuj Dayal said the corridor, colour-coded grey, is likely to start operations next week. It received the safety clearance on September 26. The Grey Line was not originally part of the Metro’s Phase III project, under which the Pink and Magenta Lines have come up.

The existing Dwarka station, which will now have an inter-change facility, will be connected to the new station through an 80-metre passage.

About 2,000 square metres of additional parking space shall be provided at the Dwarka station. Pick and drop by e-rickshaws, autos and buses have also been provided at the station.