Delhi: Cricket and football stadium with seating capacity of 30,000 in Dwarka soon

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Saturday laid the foundation stone of an international-level cricket and football stadium in Dwarka that will have a seating capacity of 30,000.

This project, which is aimed at developing sports infrastructure in the Dwarka sub-city, is spread over 51 acres and is likely to be completed in three years.

Local MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said the project was inaugurated on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it coincides with his Fit India vision.

The stadium will also have indoor multi-sports facilities with a seating capacity of 2000, a sports club and other facilities for sports such as swimming, tennis, badminton, squash, and table tennis. The facilities will also be available to the local community on pay and play basis.

The project is being taken up by a private company through a public-private partnership on the design, finance, operate, and transfer model with a concession period of 30 years.

The area of the sports facility is 6.4 lakh square feet and the total estimated project cost is Rs 350 crore.

Besides this, 3.45 lakh square feet of commercial facilities, including retail, hotel, hospitality, commercial office space, and supporting facilities for sports will be provided for 99 years lease on the design, finance, operate and transfer model.

At present, the DDA has 15 sports complexes, 3 mini sports complexes, 2 public golf courses, 17 swimming pools and 40 multigyms. A public golf course, Qutab Golf Course, is also run by DDA and another one is being developed at Sector 24 in Dwarka.