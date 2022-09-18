scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Delhi: Cricket and football stadium with seating capacity of 30,000 in Dwarka soon

The area of the sports facility is 6.4 lakh square feet and the total estimated project cost is Rs 350 crore.

dwarka stadiumLocal MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said the project was inaugurated on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it coincides with his Fit India vision. (Express)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Saturday laid the foundation stone of an international-level cricket and football stadium in Dwarka that will have a seating capacity of 30,000.

This project, which is aimed at developing sports infrastructure in the Dwarka sub-city, is spread over 51 acres and is likely to be completed in three years.

Local MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said the project was inaugurated on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it coincides with his Fit India vision.

The stadium will also have indoor multi-sports facilities with a seating capacity of 2000, a sports club and other facilities for sports such as swimming, tennis, badminton, squash, and table tennis. The facilities will also be available to the local community on pay and play basis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Actual work begins now: Officials lay ground to keep cheetahs healthyPremium
Actual work begins now: Officials lay ground to keep cheetahs healthy
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration

The project is being taken up by a private company through a public-private partnership on the design, finance, operate, and transfer model with a concession period of 30 years.

The area of the sports facility is 6.4 lakh square feet and the total estimated project cost is Rs 350 crore.

Besides this, 3.45 lakh square feet of commercial facilities, including retail, hotel, hospitality, commercial office space, and supporting facilities for sports will be provided for 99 years lease on the design, finance, operate and transfer model.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

At present, the DDA has 15 sports complexes, 3 mini sports complexes, 2 public golf courses, 17 swimming pools and 40 multigyms. A public golf course, Qutab Golf Course, is also run by DDA and another one is being developed at Sector 24 in Dwarka.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 10:00:25 am
Next Story

Iran: Protesting women take off hijabs after 22-year-old arrested for dress code violation dies

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement