Delhi: Site of proposed church ‘vandalised’ in Dwarka, religious group returns to Punjab

A day after the site of a proposed church was allegedly vandalised by Bajrang Dal members in Delhi’s Dwarka, members of the religious group called Ankur Narula Ministries on Monday left the place and headed back to Punjab, from where they had come.

The Delhi Police has arrested one of the men who allegedly vandalised a board outside a warehouse, which read ‘church’. He has been booked under IPC sections of public nuisance and is still in police custody.

Outside the warehouse where the church was inaugurated on November 23, a member, Vivaan George, said on Monday: “We were only trying to open a church here but members of the Bajrang Dal came and threatened people. We can’t fight with these people. People came today to show solidarity, but many are accusing us of trying forceful religious conversion. We are going to our headquarters in Punjab now, but we will come back next week with pastor Ankur Narula and talk to local authorities.”

A purported video of the incident from Sunday shows some men sloganeering and damaging the board of the warehouse.

The police registered cases against both sides, including under the DDMA Act, which prohibits large gatherings. Around 15-20 people associated with the church were booked for violating social distancing. The police also denied allegations of inaction and said they had caught a person in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal alleged that the church members were forcing locals to join them.

Vinod Bansal, a Bajrang Dal spokesperson, said: “We came to know from locals that there were a few people who opened a church in a godown and were forcing young boys to join. They were trying to forcibly convert people. We sent a team who protested outside the proposed church on Sunday and raised slogans. The members only damaged the board; they didn’t beat up anyone. We would never touch a religious place, but these people opened a fake church in a residential area.”

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said nobody was injured in the incident.