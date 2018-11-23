Six Africans rescued after mob gathers outside house over child kidnapping rumours

Six African nationals, including two women, were rescued by Delhi Police from Dwarka on Thursday night after a mob gathered around their house following rumours that they had kidnapped children. However, Dwarka DCP Anto Alphonse said that rumours of an African national kidnapping a boy were found to be false upon verification.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Hari Vihar, Kakrola, which falls under the jurisdiction of North Dwarka police station. As the rumour spread about the kidnapping of a child, people of the area started gathering in front of the building where the Africans have been residing for the past two months.

After receiving an alert, local police personnel rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. The African nationals were then brought to the local police station.

“The local police rushed to the spot immediately. Although there was no assault on the African nationals, the police brought them to the police station for their safety,” Alphonse said.

He said the matter was under investigation, adding that the rumours about a kidnapping were false. “The rumour of kidnapping was later verified and found false. No injury is reported to any of the African nationals,” he said.

Attacks on African nationals in Delhi-NCR have been reported in the past as well. Last year, four African nationals were injured when a mob attacked them in Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk area.