India weather highlights: Huge storm in Kolkata, IMD issues thunderstorm warning in Delhi

Normal life in Kolkata was temporarily thrown out of gear this afternoon when a high-intensity squall accompanied by rain uprooted trees and snapped cables, leading to chaos and traffic snarls in parts of the city. The one-minute-long squall, with a wind speed of up to 92 km per hour, was preceded by another 56kmph gust, Regional Met director G K Das said.

Meanwhile, it was a sunny day in the national capital with the minimum and maximum temperatures settling at normal levels even as the weatherman has forecast light rains and thunderstorm during the night. “The maximum temperature was recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum settled at 26.7 degrees Celsius, both normal for this time of the year,” a Meteorological official said.

Yesterday evening, gusty winds—at a speed of up to 71 km per hour–coupled with light rain hit the national capital, bringing respite to the people who had been otherwise suffering from the scorching heat. The maximum temperature yesterday settled at 41.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 26.1 degrees Celsius.