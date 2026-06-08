To turn roads dust-free, Delhi government signs MoU for scientific road management

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In an effort to tackle dust pollution, the Public Works Department (PWD) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to prepare a standard framework for paving urban roads with an aim at beautification and development of scientific green belts along roadsides, officials said.
“To address challenges such as increasing traffic, air pollution and waterlogging, road maintenance will now move beyond traditional methods and be carried out through a scientific and data-driven system,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Owing to rapid urbanisation, rising traffic loads, air pollution and waterlogging, it has become necessary to plan and maintain roads using scientific and data-based approaches rather than conventional practices, the CM added.
A key objective of the agreement is to move Delhi towards becoming a model for dust-free roads, said the CM. To this effect, Gupta said scientific green belts will be developed along roadsides, local plant species will be promoted, rainwater harvesting and stormwater drainage systems will be strengthened, while sustainable landscaping practices will be undertaken
As per a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), under this agreement, a first of its kind comprehensive Road Asset Management System (RAMS) will also be developed.
The system will enable scientific assessment of the current condition of roads, traffic load, structural capacity, maintenance requirements and service life, officials said. Further, officials added that RAMS the system will also create a digital record of roads, to facilitate regular assessments and to enable repair planning based on priority.
To address waterlogging, CMO said that road slopes and stormwater drainage systems will also be redesigned. “Pavement designs will incorporate technologies that support groundwater recharge…” said officials.
Under the MoA, CRRI will provide technical support in the areas of road engineering, pavement technology, road safety and asset management, while SPA will offer expert guidance on urban design, streetscape planning, public space development, urban landscaping and green infrastructure, officials said.
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