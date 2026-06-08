To turn roads dust-free, Delhi government signs MoU for scientific road management

The system will enable scientific assessment of the current condition of roads, traffic load, structural capacity, maintenance requirements and service life, officials said. (Image generated using AI)

In an effort to tackle dust pollution, the Public Works Department (PWD) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to prepare a standard framework for paving urban roads with an aim at beautification and development of scientific green belts along roadsides, officials said.

“To address challenges such as increasing traffic, air pollution and waterlogging, road maintenance will now move beyond traditional methods and be carried out through a scientific and data-driven system,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Owing to rapid urbanisation, rising traffic loads, air pollution and waterlogging, it has become necessary to plan and maintain roads using scientific and data-based approaches rather than conventional practices, the CM added.