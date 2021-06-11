Delhi: Four killed by speeding truck in Najafgarh area, two-year-old critical

CCTV footage of the incident shows the family walking on the side of the road.

Four persons, including three members of a family, died after a speeding dumper truck allegedly hit them in Delhi’s Dwarka on Friday morning.

The police said five people were walking on the side of the road when they were mowed down by the speeding vehicle, which later crashed into other vehicles parked on the road.

The deceased were identified as Ashok (30), his wife Kiran (27), their elder son Ishant (5) and an old man named Jawahar Singh. The police said Singh was 93-years-old and was walking on the footpath. Ashok and his family were found dead at the spot.

Ashok’s younger son, Dev (2) sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital.

All five are residents of Najafgarh area.

The incident took place at 5.19 am at Najafgarh, when the family and the old man were out for a morning walk.

SK Meena, DCP (Dwarka), said, “The accused driver was speeding and driving rashly. He hit five people on the road and rammed into five vehicles. Ashok, Kiran and Ishant were found dead at the spot. Dev and Singh were rushed to Vikas hospital, where Singh died during treatment. Dev is critical. We are checking CCTVs and talking to witnesses. The investigation is in progress.”

In the CCTV footage of the incident, the couple is seen walking on the side of the road with their two children. Within seconds, a truck from the other side runs them over and crashes into a few parked cars.

The accused driver, Rajesh, has been arrested and booked under a road traffic accident case. The police said he was driving the truck in a rash and negligent manner. The police said they will conduct a medical test to ascertain if the accused was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.