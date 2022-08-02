Delhi: Dubai-bound passenger arrested at IGI airport with foreign currency worth Rs 60 lakh

August 2, 2022 11:38:30 am
An Indian passenger was arrested from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Sunday after allegedly being found with nearly Rs 60 lakh worth of foreign currency, officials of the customs department said Tuesday.
Praveen Kumar Bali, Joint Commissioner of Customs, said that the passenger was leaving for Dubai and subsequently offloaded from the plane on basis of suspicion after which a detailed personal and baggage search was conducted.
“During the search, foreign currencies were recovered from a blue duffel bag of the passenger. The recovered foreign currencies of 262,500 Saudi riyals and 5000 US dollars are equivalent to Rs 58,16,625,” said Bali.
He said that the recovered currency was deposited in the bank in the name of, “The President of India Through Commissioner of Customs, T-3, IGI Airport.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The currency was seized under Section 110 (seizure of goods/documents) of the Customs Act and the passenger was arrested under Section 104 of the Act (power to arrest), added officials.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List
Latest News
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal
Ibrahim Ali Khan poses with Jaya Bachchan at Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani wrap, aunt Saba says she’s ‘proud of Iggy’
Dietitian lists the ‘classic symptoms’ of diabetes
Light today, moderate tomorrow: Delhi prepares for more rain
Vikram, Gautham Menon hint at reviving Dhruva Natchathiram. See photo
Punjab: 3,710 Tramadol tablets, 4.7 kg intoxicant powder seized from house of dismissed cop
Delhi HC quashes FIRs over fight among neighbours, asks them to implement water harvesting project
Rupee’s journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Google Search’s built-in timer feature missing, company says working to bring it back
MHT-CET 2022 PCB Group admit card releasing today; how to download
Alia Bhatt says despite a few flops, Shah Rukh Khan needs ‘no advice’: ‘He’s the magic and magician put together’
Bomb hurled at police post in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban