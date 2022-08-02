Delhi: Dubai-bound passenger arrested at IGI airport with foreign currency worth Rs 60 lakh

An Indian passenger was arrested from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Sunday after allegedly being found with nearly Rs 60 lakh worth of foreign currency, officials of the customs department said Tuesday.

Praveen Kumar Bali, Joint Commissioner of Customs, said that the passenger was leaving for Dubai and subsequently offloaded from the plane on basis of suspicion after which a detailed personal and baggage search was conducted.

“During the search, foreign currencies were recovered from a blue duffel bag of the passenger. The recovered foreign currencies of 262,500 Saudi riyals and 5000 US dollars are equivalent to Rs 58,16,625,” said Bali.

He said that the recovered currency was deposited in the bank in the name of, “The President of India Through Commissioner of Customs, T-3, IGI Airport.”

The currency was seized under Section 110 (seizure of goods/documents) of the Customs Act and the passenger was arrested under Section 104 of the Act (power to arrest), added officials.