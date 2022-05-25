Delhi: DU principal booked after casteism complaint

Delhi Police has registered a case against a Delhi University college principal on the orders of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, and will probe a complaint by an assistant professor who was removed from her job two years ago.

In August 2020, the assistant professor (ad hoc) was sacked from the college, following which she approached the court alleging discrimination for being a Dalit. She also alleged the principal had issues with her social media posts and political ideology. Her plea was not taken up by the court.

Later, she filed a police complaint alleging “atrocities” against her. She also approached the court asking them to probe the matter under Section 356 (3) of CrPC but the plea was not entertained.

Police said she then approached National Commission for Scheduled Castes demanding a probe against the DU principal and staffers.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “ On the orders of the commission, we recorded a statement where new facts came up indicating an offence under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act). We registered a case under the same sections and are probing the matter.”