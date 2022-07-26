scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Delhi: DU professor, 14 others briefly detained over meeting to mark Phoolan Devi death anniversary

The police said those who had gathered were told to refrain from holding the meeting as a notice had been issued under Section 144 of the CrPC. When they refused to comply, 15 people were detained and released around 5 pm.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 12:42:36 pm
phoolan deviAISA Delhi secretary Neha said the police action made no sense. "We do not understand why this had to happen when other events have gone off without a hitch." (Sourced)

Fifteen people, including Delhi University professor Santosh Yadav and JNU scholar Kanchana Yadav, were temporarily detained by the police during a meeting on Monday at the Faculty of Arts at Delhi University to mark the 21st death anniversary of bandit-turned-parliamentarian Phoolan Devi.

Students said the event, organised by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) with members of other student groups in attendance, was intended to be a half-hour meeting near the gate with several speakers in attendance. A video of the incident appears to show several students being detained, while others chant slogans in the background.

Opinion |Slow, steady reimagining of Phoolan as a caste icon

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said, “About 20-25 people had gathered and Yadav began to deliver a lecture around 3 pm. They were asked not to hold a meeting, because a notification has been issued under Section 144, and to disperse in five minutes.” The DCP added that when they refused to comply, 15 people were detained and subsequently released around 5 pm.

AISA condemned the detention in a statement: “The Delhi Police arbitrarily detained the students on the pretext of violating Section 144, something which students were not informed prior… it represents a naked attack on social justice.”

AISA member Ayush Singh said the police intervened as the meeting was underway. “The first speaker had not yet finished speaking when the police interrupted us and told us that no meeting was allowed under Section 144. It was a totally peaceful event, but the police detained many of us,” he said.

AISA Delhi secretary Neha said the police action made no sense. “We do not understand why this had to happen when other events have gone off without a hitch. Events have also been organised in the past by the ABVP without any issues,” she pointed out.

One of the organisers of the meeting, Amarjeet Singh, said, “An FIR under section 188 (disobeying order of public servant) was filed against me and the speakers Santosh Yadav and Kanchana Yadav. How can section 144 apply at the gate of a university?”

