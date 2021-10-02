Delhi Live Updates: Capital records 33 more Covid-19 cases, 1 death; positivity rate at 0.05%

Delhi Live Updates: Delhi on Saturday recorded one death due to Covid-19 and 33 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department, PTI reported. Only five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were reported last month, one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures. This is the first fatality due to Covid-19 in October in Delhi. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in the national capital now stands at 25,088.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered that death certificates and surviving member certificates from those who lost family members to Covid will no longer be required to get compensation. The CM held a review meeting after a citizen reached out to him and said the process to get the ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 was full of hurdles and he was having to run around to get the documents in order.
In other news, Delhi University has released record high cutoffs for undergraduate courses as seven colleges asked for 100% marks to admit students to a total of 10 programmes. Further, a staggering 94 programmes across all colleges have their cutoff pegged at 99% or higher this year. This is three times higher than 2020, when a total of 30 programmes across all colleges had cutoffs in this range.
A 17-year-old Class 12 student at a Delhi government school was stabbed to death, allegedly by a junior, in Delhi’s Southern range area. Initial investigation suggests the juvenile accused took exception to the victim allegedly abusing his mother and refusing to apologise.
The juvenile has been apprehended and sent to a correctional home. Read full report here
Taking a proactive approach for abating air pollution in the city, the Gurgaon district administration has issued directions listing out several key measures to be implemented from October 1. An order issued to 41 agencies, including police, municipal corporation, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), department of town and country planning, and SDMs, states that nodal officers should be appointed for implementation of pollution action plan and all agencies should constitute teams for night patrolling.
With winter approaching, the air quality is set to deteriorate in NCR. Read the full report here
Delhi on Saturday recorded one death due to Covid-19 and 33 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department, PTI reported. Only five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were reported last month, one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures. This is the first fatality due to Covid-19 in October in Delhi. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in the national capital now stands at 25,088.
Mahatma Gandhi might have often been surrounded by people, but he also had moments of solitude and, at times felt alone, says artist A Ramachandran. It is this aspect of his life that the Delhi-based artist has attempted to depict in an exhibition titled ‘Gandhi: Loneliness of the Great’ that opened at the capital’s Vadehra Art Gallery on October 1.
Featuring 20 pen, brush and ink drawings, the works celebrate not just Gandhi’s leadership qualities, but as art historian and critic Ella Datta notes in the accompanying catalogue, “his very human qualities — his loneliness, his humility, his infinite compassion, his grit and courage, his sorrowing sense of loss for what he encounters around him”. Read the full report here
On a day Delhi University saw sky-high cut-offs across courses and colleges, several principals said that while they have erred on the side of caution and kept the entry barrier high, there may not be a substantial drop in subsequent lists.
At both Hansraj College and Hindu College, which have set 100% and above 99% cut-offs in multiple programmes, administrators echoed this view.
“This is a precaution that all colleges are taking. The list is made checking past years’ admission data and patterns and board exam results. Every year, the applicants increase, the results get higher each year, and we have to do it so that we don’t over-admit students. There will be a drop in subsequent lists but I’m not sure that it will be by a lot in our college,” said Hansraj College principal Rama. Read the full report here
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to rival leaders to "not do politics" over Chhath Puja, even as he asserted that the restrictions imposed on its celebrations at riverbanks and other public places were for the safety of people amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The AAP supremo also urged that leaders of other parties should instead join the efforts of the government in raising awareness on the risks of the coronavirus infection spread involved, if large number of people enter into water bodies.
"We also want that life should be back on track, and Chhath Puja should be celebrated with much festivities. But, people offer 'arghyas' (to the Sun God) in the evening and the next morning, by entering into a waterbody. But, there is a large risk involved in it, as even if one person is infected with coronavirus, he or she can spread to everyone else around him through medium of water," he told reporters.
Delhi units of both the BJP and the Congress have demanded that Chhath Puja celebrations be allowed in the national capital. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on Thursday prohibited Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, including riverbanks and temples, in view of Covid-19. Chhath Puja was prohibited at public places in Delhi last year as well in view of the pandemic. (PTI)
A video of a monkey in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport surfaced on the internet on Friday. Airport sources confirmed that the video is from the IGI Airport. They added that the monkey was rescued and that nobody was harmed.
In the video, the monkey is seen drinking ‘Real’ fruit juice on a bar counter of the premium plaza lounge of the domestic airport as passengers stop to record videos. Those eating in the food court stopped to see what was happening while a few others appeared nonchalant.
While sources confirmed that the incident took place at the domestic airport, the date and timing of the incident are yet to be confirmed. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has not yet released an official statement on the matter. Read the full report here.
A new SOP issued by the office of the Commissioner of Police says that a system of mandatory annual preventive health check-up of Delhi Police personnel over the age of 40 is set to be introduced.
Officers from the rank of MTS to DANIPS will be considered under the new system. The other objectives of the system are to monitor health conditions and improve efficiency of the police force.
The SOP reads, “Delhi Police personnel while performing their duties for long hours under tiring circumstances, suffer from various occupational health issues and lifestyle related diseases. Suboptimal health status has an adverse effect on their efficacy and efficiency apart from an adverse impact on policing. Keeping in view the prevailing health scenario, there is immense need for maintaining requisite fitness and alertness amongst police officials by implementing an Annual Health Check-Up Scheme for operational staff of Delhi above the age of 40 years.” Read the full report here.
The admission process to Classes IX and XI at Delhi government schools has been further extended to October 11.
“…in order to provide relief to the students who could not apply in the previous admission cycles and are still approaching the higher authorities for admissions, it has been decided to provide one more opportunity for admission through offline application / registration & allotment of schools to all such students along with those who have passed Class X Compartment Examination 2021,” the admission circular read.
The school allotment list will be put out on October 13. Read the full report here.
Light rainfall and cloudy skies are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the national capital on Saturday, while the week ahead is likely to remain dry.
Going by the IMD’s seven-day forecast, the upcoming week is likely to witness no rainfall. The IMD had predicted earlier this week that conditions would be favourable for the monsoon to begin withdrawing from parts of northwest India from Oct 6 onwards.
The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to be 34 degree Celsius, with the minimum at 26 degree Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 83%. Maximum temperature over the next seven days is likely to range from 34 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius, with the minimum ranging from 25 degree Celsius to 27 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 35 degree Celsius. Read the full report here.
The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to expedite the process of filling up vacancies in the Adjudicating Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and asked it to consider increasing its strength while observing the pending work before it.
“Considering the fact that benches of the Adjudicating Authority hold hearings, and the quantum of cases is considerable, it is not sufficient to merely fill up the vacancies as they exist today, but there is also a need to increase the manpower within the Adjudicating Authority, in order to enable the authority to function in an efficient manner,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said in an order, while seeking a status report within two months. Read the full report here.
The AAP on Friday alleged that more than half of the homeless pensions generated by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) are bogus and that the ruling BJP's councillors have generated fake pensions for their own people. Rejecting the charge, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that there is no discrepancy in the destitute pensions being distributed by the South Delhi civic body.
Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed a large-scale scam in the destitute pension has been revealed by officials of the civic body in its Standing Committee meeting. (PTI)
he AAP on Friday alleged that more than half of the homeless pensions generated by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) are bogus and that the ruling BJP's councillors have generated fake pensions for their own people.
Rejecting the charge, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that there is no discrepancy in the destitute pensions being distributed by the South Delhi civic body. Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed a large-scale scam in the destitute pension has been revealed by officials of the civic body in its Standing Committee meeting. (PTI)
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College Friday released its cut-off with the highest for Computer Science, Economics and B Com (Hons) at 99%.
In science courses, 100% cut-off has been set for Computer Science at Hansraj College, Deen Dayal Upadhyay College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. Ramjas has demanded 100% cut-off for Physics.
Hindu College and Ramjas College have set 100% cut-off for Political Science. Shri Ram College of Commerce demanded 100% cut-off for Economics and B Com (Hons), while SGTB Khalsa College set 100% cut-off for B Com.
Dyal Singh College (Evening) declared the highest cut-off for B Com (Hons) at 97.5%, followed by B Com at 96.5%. political science and English at 95% and 94% respectively.
Gargi College released its first list with the highest cut-off of 99.5% for BA (Hons) Applied Psychology. The cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics and B.Com (Honours) and for three combinations of BA Programme is 99%.
Kirori Mal College Friday released its first cut-off. Although there is no 100% cut-off, the cut-off marks for Political Science, B Com (H), B Com and Maths are 99.75%.
Last year's cut-offs for these courses were 99%, 98.75%, 98% and 97% respectively.
Acharya Narendra Dev College Friday released its first cut-off list with the highest cut-off at 97.6% for B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry.