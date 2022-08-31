scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Delhi: DU admission application portal to launch within a week

After the portal is launched, candidates will be given a window of around three weeks to register, a senior Delhi University official said.

Aspirants queue outside a center for Common University Entrance Test at Delhi University.

Delhi University’s Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal will be launched within a week, senior university officials have said.

Candidates who want to study in Delhi University and have written the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will have to register on the university’s CSAS portal and list their preferences of colleges and programmes. The CUET was completed on August 30 after several postponements in examination dates.

According to the university’s Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi, the portal will be launched within a week. “Any day now,” she said, adding that after the portal is launched, candidates will be given a window of around three weeks to register. “Candidates will be given ample time to apply, we will give them around three weeks,” she said.

Earlier this month, DU had issued the list of documents and certificates applicants of the university will require and had asked them to keep the documents ready by August 31.

All students will require their Class X and XII certificates. Students in various reserved or minority categories have been asked to keep their certificates ready. Income certificates of students applying under the OBC-non creamy layer category and Economically Backward Class (EWS) certificates of students applying under the EWS category have to be issued after March 31.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:26:18 am
