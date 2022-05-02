Delhi: DTC to get 100 new electric buses by next week

The fleet of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be added with 100 new electric buses by next week, taking the number of such vehicles to 102, said officials.

According to a DTC official, “At present city has only two electric buses but by next week 100 more e-buses will arrive for the public service. The buses will be officially inaugurated by the chief minister or the transport minister.”

Besides, the Delhi government has inaugurated around 200 new buses under cluster services in the past few months.

The electric buses will be state of the art buses with modern technologies and passenger safety features such as air conditioners, CCTV cameras, bus kneeling with ramp facilities, panic buttons, and space for wheelchairs. The 100 new buses will also have dedicated pink seats for woman passengers.

The buses will also have live video streaming in case of emergency and fire detection and suppression system to protect passengers from any kind of fire. Besides, these buses will be directly monitored by the Central Command Control room.

The Delhi government currently operates 3,670 buses under DTC and 3,033 buses under the cluster bus services. The government further targets to add 5,000 more buses to the city’s fleet.