Delhi DTC driver killed: Education may take a hit for kids

Till Sunday, 14-year-old Iram was anxious about her Class VIII exam results. On Monday, a day after her father was shot dead, the results were announced, but she had no inclination to collect them from school. “I don’t know if I want to go back. My mother does not feel safe sending me to school,” Iram said.

Advertising

Her father’s death has come as a setback for all four sisters, who have been told by their family to stay inside their home.

Iram’s two younger sisters, Ariba (11) and Faiya (9), dropped out of school nine months ago, after a street brawl outside their house led to the murder of a local. Their two uncles were subsequently arrested in connection with the crime, and their mother decided to pull them out of school. “Ariba and Faiya were studying in a school that was far from our house… I could not guarantee their safety,” their mother Shahana said.

Now, with a chance of Alisha (12) and Iram dropping out, the entire first generation of school-going children in Hakmuddin’s family could face a setback.

His son Umar (5), who witnessed the shooting, was fast asleep as Iram kept watch. “He is traumatised. He has never been to school… mujhe nahi lagta uski kismat mein hai,” Shahana said.