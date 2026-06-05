Delhi LG asks DTC to deploy armed female police personnel in buses for women safety

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu emphasised that public transport, apart from being accessible, must ensure safe travel for women, said officials. (AI generated Image)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to deploy armed female police personnel in its buses to ensure safety of passengers, particularly women and children, officials said Friday.

According to officials, the decision was taken during a high-level review meeting attended by the Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Transport), Managing Director, DTC, and senior Transport department officers, to review safety measures for women in public transport.

LG Sandhu emphasised that public transport, apart from being accessible, must ensure safe travel for women, said officials.

Officials said that after reviewing the Pink Card initiative and status of deployment of CCTV cameras in the Capital, the LG underlined that safety and security of women passengers should not only be ensured while they are travelling in DTC buses and other modes of public transport, but also till their doorstep once they have de-boarded at the stations, depots or bus stands.