Delhi LG asks DTC to deploy armed female police personnel in buses for women safety

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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to deploy armed female police personnel in its buses to ensure safety of passengers, particularly women and children, officials said Friday.
According to officials, the decision was taken during a high-level review meeting attended by the Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Transport), Managing Director, DTC, and senior Transport department officers, to review safety measures for women in public transport.
LG Sandhu emphasised that public transport, apart from being accessible, must ensure safe travel for women, said officials.
Officials said that after reviewing the Pink Card initiative and status of deployment of CCTV cameras in the Capital, the LG underlined that safety and security of women passengers should not only be ensured while they are travelling in DTC buses and other modes of public transport, but also till their doorstep once they have de-boarded at the stations, depots or bus stands.
For this purpose, Sandhu directed officials to onboard operators of cabs, three-wheelers and e-rickshaws.
Acknowledging the department’s successful roll-out of the Saheli Pink Smart Card, the LG stressed on the needs of making the card usable in all modes of public transport to ensure seamless travel for women.
Regarding the deployment of female armed officers on buses, he asked the Transport department to approach the Delhi Police.
He also directed the Transport department to expand female recruitment across public transport fleets. Currently, there are 1,002 women conductors and 77 women drivers in Delhi.
Sandhu also asked the department to focus on electric vehicles besides from those running on other modes, for local connectivity to ensure that safe, reliable travel options reach remote areas, peripheral pockets, and unserved neighborhoods for women commuters, also urging officials to promote women-only carpool facility.
“The LG has emphasised the need to introduce and encourage carpooling initiatives in these vehicles only for women, by onboarding private aggregators like Uber, Ola, Bharat Taxi and Rapido, etc,” said an official.
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