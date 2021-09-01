DTC bus procurement: Court takes cognizance of defamation complaint by Delhi transport minister against BJP MLA

A Delhi court Wednesday took cognizance of a defamation complaint filed by Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot against BJP MLA Vijender Gupta for allegedly defaming him in relation to the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey fixed the matter for September 18 for examination of the complainant as a part of pre-summoning evidence.

Gahlot, in his complaint, stated that Gupta “intentionally and for malafide purposes” defamed him and tarnished his reputation to gain political mileage. His complaint stated that Gupta levelled “defamatory, scandalous, mischievous, false and scurrilous allegations” verbally as well as in writing.

The complaint further alleged that Gupta posted “reckless, unfounded, malicious, scandalous, malafide, mischievous, libelous, spiteful and defamatory” statements and other material against Gahlot on Twitter, Facebook, and other social media accounts.

The complaint said that “vilifying and scandalous” allegations were made by the BJP leader in order to stall the “ambitious project of the Delhi government to give major relief to residents of Delhi”. “The accused made scurrilous, misplaced and false allegations against the complainant with an intention to teach people of Delhi a lesson for voting in favour of Aam Aadmi Party,” the plea alleged.

It claimed that Gupta had made unabated tweets doubting the integrity of the minister in relation to the purchase of the low-floor buses, in spite of a clean-chit given by a high-powered committee. It claimed that Delhi government floated a tender for buses and after due process, it was awarded to Tata but all sorts of allegations were made.