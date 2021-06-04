Delhi: Dry weather until next week, temperatures expected to rise

New Delhi: A man, wearing a mask, covers his head with a scarf on a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi (PTI Photo, File)

Delhi’s mercury is forecast to rise in the coming days as as dry weather is likely to persist until next week, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Maximum temperature is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius on Friday and 40 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Strong winds of about 30 kmph are forecast during day time from Monday to Thursday with mercury likely to reach a maximum of 41 degrees, as per the IMD.

The minimum temperature, which was 26.1 degrees on Friday, is forecast to reach 29 degrees by Tuesday.

The normal maximum temperature for this time of the year in Delhi is 40.5 degrees Celsius, however it begins to dip later in the month with the arrival of monsoon. The normal onset date of monsoon in Delhi is June 27.

Last June, the city had recorded 85mm of rain in total, and in June 2019 it had received 11.2mm of rain. In June 2017 it had recorded 191.9 mm of rain.