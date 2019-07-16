Delhi: Dry run ends, more rain expected in city

Rain lashed Delhi and NCR Monday, making up for a significant deficit and bringing relief to people two weeks after monsoon officially arrived in the city. Showers, which lasted close to 45 minutes, ended a week-long dry spell.

The Safdarjung observatory, the official station for Delhi, received 28.8 mm of rain between 3.45 pm and 4.30 pm, officials at IMD said. The weather station at Palam recorded 25.8 mm of rain while those at Lodhi Road, Ridge, Ayanagar, Najafgarh and Sports Complex recorded 23.2 mm, 13.2 mm, 19.9 mm, 4 mm and 7 mm rain.

According to officials, more rain is in store for Delhi on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 34.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and the minimum was 26.6 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the temperature is expected to be between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Till Sunday, Delhi’s rainfall deficit was 91%. After Monday’s rainfall, it came down to around 73%.

According to senior IMD officials, the monsoon trough has shifted southwards from the hills of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh because of a low pressure area created in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“The shift has impacted rains upto Nagaland. Delhi can expect more rain on Tuesday as well,” the official said.

Delhi, so far, has received rain on six days in July. According to officials, while the number of rainy days are consistent with previous years, the amount of precipitation has been much below normal.

“Once the trough passes, we expect very light rain in Delhi again for at least 4-5 days, starting Thursday,” an official said.

The rain, however, meant that the city’s air quality was recorded in the moderate range, after almost a week of very poor and poor air quality owing to a dust storm over Rajasthan. The lack of rain meant that dust particles remained suspended in the air for a long time.

Almost 30 mm of rain being recorded in less than an hour also led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Traffic was affected on SP Marg, Ashram and Kalindi Kunj due to waterlogging. There were also reports of waterlogging in areas like Lado Sarai, New Ashok Nagar, Nizamuddin, and near New Delhi Railway Station.

The North Corporation received waterlogging complaints from Bastipur and Inder Enclave while there were reports of a tree falling in Pitampura.