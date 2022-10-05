scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Delhi: Dry day today on Dussehra, here are the other four that will follow

Confusion regarding dry days in Delhi has finally been cleared, with the Excise Department coming out with a list of the remaining Dry Days in the city.

Dussehra today will be a dry day. Alcohol will not be sold in the city on four more occassions this year. These are:

Eid-e-Milad — Sunday, October 9
Diwali — Monday, October 24
Guru Nanak Jayanti — Tuesday, November 8
Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day — Thursday, November 24

Issuing the order, the Excise Commissioner made it clear that no compensation will be provided to licensees in case changes are made in the list.

Under the now-scrapped excise policy 2021-22, alleged irregularities in which are being probed by the CBI, dry days throughout the year were reduced from 21 to just 3 (Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti).
However, after the policy was scrapped, and the department went back to a modified form of the previous policy. Under this policy, only government liquor vends are allowed to sell alcohol. However, the issue of dry days remained unresolved. The department came out with a stand alone order for imposing dry day on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. On Monday, an order declaring the other remaining day days was also passed.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 10:39:53 am
