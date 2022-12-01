Delhi to go dry for three days due to MCD polls

Delhi will observe dry days from Friday to Sunday ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. The dry day will start from 5.30 pm on Friday to Sunday, when the elections are set to take place.

The excise department has prohibited the sale of liquor and directed the closure of all liquor and opium vends in the national capital.

“In pursuance of provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules 2010, it is hereby that the following dates/dates shall be observed as dry days on account of general elections of 250 wards of MCD in the NCTD by all licensees of the excise department and opium vends located in the national capital,” read the circular undersigned by Excise Commissioner Krishna Mohan Uppu.

Further, Delhi will also observe a dry day on December 7, when the counting of votes will take place.