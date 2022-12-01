scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Delhi to go dry for three days due to MCD polls

The excise department has prohibited the sale of liquor and directed the closure of all liquor and opium vends in the national capital.

The excise department has prohibited the sale of liquor and directed the closure of all liquor and opium vends in the national capital. (Representational)

Delhi will observe dry days from Friday to Sunday ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. The dry day will start from 5.30 pm on Friday to Sunday, when the elections are set to take place.

The excise department has prohibited the sale of liquor and directed the closure of all liquor and opium vends in the national capital.

“In pursuance of provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules 2010, it is hereby that the following dates/dates shall be observed as dry days on account of general elections of 250 wards of MCD in the NCTD by all licensees of the excise department and opium vends located in the national capital,” read the circular undersigned by Excise Commissioner Krishna Mohan Uppu.

More from Delhi

Further, Delhi will also observe a dry day on December 7, when the counting of votes will take place.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or...Premium
UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or...
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 09:54:15 pm
Next Story

Documents related to deals worth around Rs 5,000 crore ‘missing’ from PCMC

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close