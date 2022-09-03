Delhi: Drunk woman mows down motorcyclist, held

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Friday late night in East Delhi for mowing down a motorcyclist under the influence of alcohol. The police said the accident happened on NH-9 in East Vinod Nagar, near the Jal Board office.

The woman, identified as Sunita, is a resident of Ghaziabad while the man who was declared brought dead by MAX Hospital in Patparganj was identified as 28-year-old Shakarpur resident Abhishek Kapoor.

The police said a call was received at Kalyanpuri police station around 10.40 pm. When a team reached the spot, they found a damaged motorcycle and a car. Kapoor was rushed to the hospital. The police later noted that Sunita had been medically examined and was under the influence of alcohol.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, “The family of the deceased has been informed and a post-mortem is being conducted. A case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered and the driver of the car has been arrested. Further investigation is in progress.”