Delhi: ‘Drunk’ driver runs over four sleeping on footpath, 2 dead

Police said further investigation is underway. Police said further investigation is underway.

Two men were killed and two injured after a 23-year-old man, who was allegedly inebriated, drove his car on to a footpath where the four were sleeping, said police. The incident took place around 4.30 am in Rajouri Garden, Sunday.

Police said a case has been registered under IPC Section 304 (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act) at Rajouri Garden police station against the accused, Devesh, who works in a software firm. He has been arrested, added police.

The victims, Noora (50) and Shukla, were declared brought dead at a hospital, while the injured, Ram Singh (55) and Manoj (35), are undergoing treatment.

Singh, whose statement was recorded by police, said they were all sleeping on the footpath when the incident took place. “He got up to smoke around 4.30 am. Right then, a speeding car climbed on to the footpath and ran over them,” police said, quoting from his statement.

“The Honda Civic was being driven by Devesh, a resident of Paschim Vihar. He was drunk and was driving the car at speed,” said a police officer. Devesh was apprehended from the spot. Police said he was driving to the airport to meet a friend.

“When Devesh was medically examined, he was found to have consumed alcohol and was also not carrying his licence,” said Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west).

Police said further investigation is underway.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App