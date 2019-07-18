Delhi: Drunk bus driver assaults passenger, held

A cluster bus driver was arrested after he allegedly beat up a 24-year-old passenger near Dyal Singh College on Lodi Road after an argument over the bus route, police said. The victim, Deepak Sharma, who works as a steward at a cafe in Khan Market, was on his way home to Ambedkar Nagar Monday night when the incident took place.

DCP (South) Vijay Kumar said, “The medical examination of the accused showed that he was drunk at the time of the incident. He has been arrested and a case under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC has been registered at Lodi Colony police station.”