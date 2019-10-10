Delhi: Drugs found in car of bureaucrat’s husband

Security agencies went into a tizzy Wednesday evening, after CISF personnel found a “suspicious vehicle” parked outside the Electronics Niketan in CGO Complex.

Advertising

Police were also called in, and they found 550 grams of charas from inside the car, officers said. On further investigation, it came to light that the car belonged to an IAS officer’s husband.

Police have registered an FIR at Lodhi Colony police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is underway.

JCP (Southern Range) Devesh Srivastava said: “We have registered an FIR and initial probe has revealed that the car belongs to the husband of a bureaucrat posted in Rajasthan,” he said.

Advertising

Police said the incident came to light at 8.15 pm, when security personnel received information that a “suspicious hatchback” was parked in the parking area of the Electronics Niketan.

“They first looked for the owner and then informed police. After conducting a search, they found a suspicious packet from inside the car, which they suspected was contraband. In the meantime, the owner of the car was also traced. He works as a consultant with one of the departments in the complex,” a senior police officer said, adding that he was taken to Lodhi Colony police station, where police questioned him to ascertain where he got the packet of contraband from.

An officer said the man’s department has been alerted about the incident.