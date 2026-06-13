Drug unit busted in Outer Delhi: Cops trace money trail, arrested accused questioned 

A day after Delhi Police busted a suspected drug manufacturing unit in Swaroop Nagar, investigators from the NCB and ANTF intensified questioning of the accused while launching a financial probe to uncover links to a wider drug trafficking network. (File Photo)

A day after the Delhi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Squad unit of the North district busted a drug manufacturing unit in Outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area, the officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) carried out a joint interrogation of the accused. The two accused arrested on Thursday have been remanded to three days police custody, said officers.

Raja Banthia, DCP North said, “Didier Romeo, one of the accused arrested during the raid, came to India in 2021 on a business visa. ⁠⁠Martin Ajva, the other accused, came to India in 2023 on a medical visa.”

On Thursday afternoon, a Nigerian woman, identified as Stella Pius, died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of the building when the raid was being carried out. An officer said, “When the police team entered her flat, Stella allegedly jumped from the balcony. She was immediately shifted to the government hospital in Burari, where she was declared brought dead,” the officer said. Police said the embassy has been informed about her death and the post mortem examination will be conducted once the approval is received.