Delhi: Driver unions to hold 2-day chakka jam

Following a series of protests against the hike in fuel prices in Delhi-NCR, drivers’ associations and unions have decided to observe a chakka jam for two days from April 18.

Taxi and cab unions have been holding protests since April 8 demanding a reduction in fuel prices, and the autorickshaw union held a protest Monday demanding Rs 35 subsidy on CNG rates. With neither the Centre nor the Delhi government meeting union members so far, the Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association, Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, Expert Driver Solution Association and Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association have given a six-day ultimatum to revise the prices, failing which they would go on strike.

“We have been protesting for five days but the government is turning a deaf ear to our demands. Now we have decided to go on an indefinite strike and no vehicles will ply on roads. This protest will continue till the government fulfils our demand,” said Sanjay Samrat, president of the Delhi Tourist Taxi Transport association. “We held a protest on April 8 against the fuel prices hike and submitted a memorandum to the central and Delhi government, but to no avail.”

Cab and taxi drivers, including those employed with private aggregators, have demanded a government app with fixed fare prices for services.

“The Delhi government should develop an app like Ola and Uber for taxis and cab services. We need either revision of fuel price or a hike in the fare,” said Ravi Thakur, president of the Sarvodya Drivers’ Welfare Association.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre in April bringing the price up to Rs 105.41 and 96.67 per litre respectively. While CNG prices in Delhi have increased by Rs 12.48 per kg taking the per kg price to nearly Rs 69.11 per kg.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Auto Sangh will hold a separate protest against the hiked CNG prices, late fitness fees and compulsory online behaviour classes for auto drivers. “All 50,000 autorickshaws and 24,000 gramin sewa vehicles will not ply on Monday until the government gives Rs 35 subsidy on CNG prices,” said Rajendra Soni, president of the Delhi Auto Sangh.