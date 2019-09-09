Delhi: Driver given Rs 1 lakh for challan, flees with it

When Yamin Khan, a Delhi-based transporter, incurred a challan of Rs 1.16 lakh for an overloaded truck in Haryana’s Rewari last week, he turned to the driver to take the money and deposit it at the RTO office. Khan, who faced an increased penalty under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, was in for another shock when he realised the driver, Jakar Hussein, was avoiding his calls and had not submitted the money to the authorities.

Police, who had registered an FIR against Hussein for criminal breach of trust, arrested the 57-year-old from his village in UP’s Firozabad. Police said Khan had hired Hussein five months ago and this was the first time he gave him cash to pay a challan.

After the amendment to the MV Act, the penalty for overloading was increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000. The charges for the extra weight were also increased from Rs 1,000 per tonne to Rs 2,000 per tonne.

According to a police officer, Hussein wanted to teach Khan a lesson as he had scolded him for incurring such a hefty challan. “He was waiting for an opportunity which came when Khan gave him the money,” the officer said.

Khan’s company usually transports grain and he told police that since the challan was issued in Rewari, he gave the money to Hussein. Khan realised something was wrong when despite calling him repeatedly, he couldn’t reach Hussein.

“On September 1, the truck was moving from Delhi to Haryana when it was challaned for overloading. Since the driver didn’t have enough cash at the time, he gave me the challan. I had a week left to pay the fine and gave the money to Hussein Friday to make sure it was paid on time. The next day, when I called him, he didn’t take my calls. I called the RTO in Rewari found out that he never reached Rewari,” said Khan.

Police said technical surveillance showed Hussein was en route his village Saturday.

“An officer went there and instructed the family to not call or message Hussein. Later at night, when the accused reached his house, he was arrested, the cash was recovered and he was brought back to Delhi,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South).