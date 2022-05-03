Delhi: Driver dies after school bus rams into tractor

A 45-year-old school bus driver was killed after the bus allegedly collided with a tractor-trolley on Sohna Road on Monday morning. Police said 15 school students, and school staff, who were travelling on the bus, were unhurt in the incident.

A case has been registered against the tractor-trolley driver under IPC sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 304-A (death by negligence).

The deceased has been identified as Ram Hari, a native of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. Police said he had been working as a driver for more than four years. The incident took place at 8.08 am when the bus was ferrying children to the private school.

According to the complainant, bus helper Rahul, the incident took place due to the negligence of the tractor driver, who abruptly parked the tractor on the highway. Umesh Kumar, SHO, City Sohna police station, said, “It is not clear if the tractor suddenly stopped or it had been parked. The bus hit the rear of the trolley, and the windshield and front part of the bus were damaged. The bus driver was rushed to a civil hospital, where he died during treatment.”