Delhi: Driver ‘beats up’ cops for levying fine

The driver of a pick-up truck, who was fined for rash driving, allegedly assaulted three traffic policemen last week. Two persons, Babul and Sanjay Kumar, were arrested in connection with the incident which took place on January 9 and charged under IPC sections 186, 353, 332, and 34 at Rajouri Garden police station, police said.

“We were near ESI hospital when we saw a pick-up truck driving rashly. I asked the driver to stop and fined him. I also impounded his vehicle,” read the complaint filed by constable Pardeep. Three hours later, the constable and two colleagues were assaulted by the two accused near Rajdhani College, said police.