Delhi: Driver arrested after speeding SUV hits bike, autorickshaw in Saket; four injured

One person was arrested after the speeding SUV which he drove hit an autorickshaw and a motorbike in South Delhi’s Saket area severely injuring four people last week, the police said Saturday.

Officers said the accused works as a wholesaler in Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi.

The incident took place around 3.55 am on April 17 near the Saket court, the police said. Officers received a PCR call from locals informing that a speeding car had hit a bike and fled from the spot. Locals said that the car first hit the motorbike, flinging three people who were on the bike into the air. The accused’s vehicle then rammed into the autorickshaw, the police added.

Officers identified the victims as Hemant Kumar (23), his cousin Krishan Kumar (26), Krishan’s wife Meena (26) and the autorickshaw driver Ram Pravesh (43). Ram and Krishan have been discharged from the hospital.

Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (south) said the police rushed to the spot and found an autorickshaw and a motorbike in a damaged condition. “The four injured persons were shifted to AIIMS Hospital. The team also inspected the spot and found the bumper of the car with a number plate,” she said.

Based on the statement of eyewitnesses, a case was registered under sections of rash driving, causing hurt by endangering life and causing disappearance of evidence.

“We added sections of the disappearance of evidence as the driver fled with his car. The offending car was impounded and the driver, Vipul Dhingra (31), was arrested on April 20,” the DCP added. Dhingra lives in Shalimar Bagh, the police said.

According to the police, Hemant, a civil defence volunteer, was with his cousin and cousin’s wife on the bike. Hemant said he lost part of his leg due to the accident, while Meena’s condition is critical. The autorickshaw driver is also at the hospital. “We found that Krishan and Meena came to meet Hemant’s family in Deoli. The three were then heading to Sonepat when the car hit them. The accused was also driving home,” said the DCP.

“We are trying to find out if the accused was drunk at the time of the accident,” a senior police officer said.