Delhi: Driver and passenger escape unhurt after cab goes up in flames in Saket

A fire broke out inside a car belonging to a cab-based aggregator in South Delhi’s Saket Tuesday morning.

The cab, a Hyundai Xcent, was on MB Road at the time of the incident, said officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated, they added.

“At 9.30 am, we were informed a car had caught fire near the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office in Saket. We reached the spot within 15 minutes, and saw the car was gutted. The driver and a passenger managed to escape unhurt,” a fireman said.

“A fire tender was deployed to douse the blaze, which took about an hour,” he added.

Mithilesh Kumar, the driver, claimed the fire may have been caused due to a short circuit inside the vehicle.

“I was on my way to drop the passenger to Hauz Khas, when I saw smoke coming out of the car’s hood. I alerted the passenger and stopped the car immediately. We got out, and within seconds, the blaze engulfed the car and gutted it. A bystander called police and firemen came to douse the fire,” said Kumar.

A bystander, Sachin Upadhyay (18), said the fire broke out “suddenly”. “There weren’t a lot of cars on the road. Luckily, the two men could stop the car in the middle of the road and escape safely,” said Upadhyay, who was on his way to Saket Metro station.

On Thursday, a man had died when the SUV he was travelling in caught fire in North West Delhi’s Mahendra Park. The man was on his way to the airport at the time.