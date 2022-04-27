Delhi: Dreaded gangster involved in 10 criminal cases arrested

The Delhi Police arrested a 28-year-old dreaded gangster carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh along with three of his accomplices from Chhatarpur area.

Police said the accused has been identified as Shahrukh, 28, who was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh and was involved in 10 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, and extortion, among others. “His three associates have been identified as Sohail Arshad, 23, a resident of Madangiri, as is Shahrukh, Sameer Umar, 29, a resident of Tigri, and Yusuf-Ur-Rehman, 23, a resident of Turkman Gate,” a senior police officer said.

On Monday, a team led by Inspector Vikram Dhayia received a tip-off about Shahrukh’s movement in Chhatarpur area. “Acting on the information, police nabbed him and his three associates sitting in a car in the area. They were found in possession of sophisticated firearms and live ammunition,” an officer said.

Shahrukh had been released on parole in May 2020 under an emergency measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. While he was out, his mentors Hashim alias Baba and Rashid were arrested, police said. After their arrest, he dropped from the police radar in order to take control of the syndicate, while Hashim in jail joined hands with Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi-Jitender alias Gogi gangs.