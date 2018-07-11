Delhi: Drama at wedding as groom is arrested

The woman said she found the location because she, too, had received a WhatsApp invite to the wedding. (Representational Image) The woman said she found the location because she, too, had received a WhatsApp invite to the wedding. (Representational Image)

A man who posed as a pilot on matrimonial websites and duped women he met there was eventually caught — at his wedding to a woman in Delhi’s Vipul Garden. According to police, a 26-year-old woman reached the sangeet and mehendi ceremony and told the bride’s family that the groom, Vijay Kumar Yadav, had duped her in the past. The woman said she found the location because she, too, had received a WhatsApp invite to the wedding.

After she furnished court case documents and police complaints against the man, the wedding was called off and a case was registered against Kumar, police said.

“The accused had cheated at least two other women. He used to created fake profiles on matchmaking sites posing as a pilot. Later, he would start taking money from the women. He already has a case against him in Indore,” said a senior officer of the Delhi Police.

The case was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) at Dwarka South police station.

When the accused was confronted with the proof, police said he threatened to kill himself. When the family did not buy into his threat, he told them he would defame all of them, police said. “The bride, meanwhile, fainted and was taken to a private hospital,” the officer said.

Vijay, who met the woman on a matchmaking website, had even produced a fake promotion letter from an airline company to vouch for his credentials. He claimed he was undertaking flight training exercises, because of which he could not make it for the wedding preparations.

“He asked her family to book hotels, buy clothes as well as furniture and gold for him,” the officer said. But his past finally caught up with him.

“The accused kept denying he knew the woman, but she produced audio recordings of him promising to marry her,” the officer said.

