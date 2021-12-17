IIT-D’s Drainage Master Plan ‘generic’, says Delhi govt; PWD to engage consultants to solve water-logging

The Delhi Government has decided to engage consultants for preparing a comprehensive Drainage Master Plan after it found the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT- Delhi)’s plan generic in nature with no clear-cut actionable point suggested in it to solve the long-pending waterlogging and drainage issues in the capital.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which has been appointed as the nodal agency for the project, has started its work on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government’s ambitious project.

A senior PWD official associated with the project said, “The PWD has started the process of engaging consultants for the project. The tendering process for engaging the consultants will start by early January and they will be engaged by March 2021.”

The decision to engage the consultants in preparing a comprehensive drainage system was taken last month after a meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The meeting was also attended by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officials of various departments. During the meeting, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department made a presentation on the Drainage Master Plan prepared by IIT-D.

“The Chairman observed that the master plan prepared by IIT-Delhi is generic and no clear-cut actionable point has been suggested by them. The drains under 4-feet in size are not covered in the report. These drains mostly fall under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCDs),” read the minutes of the meeting, a copy of which was obtained by The Indian Express.

MCD officials also informed the ministers in the meeting that the MCD drains are mostly covered or encroached thereby making the desilting process difficult.

After the discussion, it emerged that a comprehensive drainage master plan needs to be planned for the entire Delhi, comprising short, medium and long term solutions to resolve the waterlogging and drainage problems in the city. “Experienced consultants may be engaged for each drainage basin to work out a practical solution for different areas of Delhi,” read the minutes further.

Besides, the government also suggested forming a committee, headed by the secretary of the PWD, and consisting of senior-level officers from North MCD, East MCD, SDMC, NDMC, I&FC, DDA, DSIDC, DJB, PWD and Delhi Cantonment Board to review the progress for the engagement of consultant and implementation of the drainage master plan, said the official.

The official further said that the PWD has been asked to appoint consultants as per the number of basins, so three consultants will be appointed. There are three basins in Delhi at Nazafgarh, Barapullah and Trans-Yamuna.

Explaining the plan, a senior PWD official working on the project said, “IIT’s plan is in generic nature. For instance, you have been given broader guidelines for a virus that this type of infection and symptoms will happen but what medicines should be taken to cure it, is not given, for which you have to consult a doctor.”

“Similarly, they have given us broader guidelines for disposal of rainwater that you store it in some place and release it in a green lawn area. If I will give this guideline to my field unit, they will have to start again from scratch on what should be the level and size of the drain, which takes time. Thus, the consultants who will be engaged now will study all these levels, sizes and other things about the drain and inform us as to whether to increase the level or size of the drain by 20 or 30 cms. So, we are engaging consultants to convert the generic solution into a specific solution, based on which our field unit will execute the work on the ground,” said the official.

However, despite the government speeding up the work on Delhi’s Drainage Master Plan, the national capital may face waterlogging issues for a few more years as this plan will take at least three years to be implemented on the ground.

“A comprehensive drainage master plan will take one year to be prepared i.e. by March 2023. It will take two more years to implement the plan. So, the work on ground and drainage system of Delhi will be redeveloped by 2025,” said the senior official.

Delhi Government signed a contract with IIT-D in 2011 to prepare the drainage master plan to solve the waterlogging issue. IIT submitted the final report in 2018.