Govt nod to Rs 177-crore project aimed at improving drainage infra, prevent waterlogging

The Minister emphasised that the focus is not just on building new infrastructure, but also on upgrading existing systems that have become inadequate due to urban expansion.

With an aim to improve Delhi’s drainage infrastructure and prevent waterlogging during the monsoon, the Public Works Department (PWD) has approved a project worth Rs 177 crore for remodelling of stormwater drains, said officials.

This is one of the major projects to be taken up under the Drainage Master Plan 2025, said officials.

“The project will focus on remodeling and strengthening existing stormwater drains using modern precast RCC drain technology, ensuring faster construction, durability, and improved water flow capacity,” said PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Thursday.

Explaining the precast RCC drain technology, a senior official said it involves manufacturing reinforced cement concrete drain sections in a controlled factory environment and installing them at the site. “These ready-made units ensure uniform quality, faster construction, and higher durability compared to traditional brick masonry drains. These are widely used in modern urban infrastructure and help improve stormwater management, reduce construction time, and provide a long-lasting and efficient drainage solution,” said a senior PWD official.