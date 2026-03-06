Govt nod to Rs 177-crore project aimed at improving drainage infra, prevent waterlogging

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With an aim to improve Delhi’s drainage infrastructure and prevent waterlogging during the monsoon, the Public Works Department (PWD) has approved a project worth Rs 177 crore for remodelling of stormwater drains, said officials.
This is one of the major projects to be taken up under the Drainage Master Plan 2025, said officials.
“The project will focus on remodeling and strengthening existing stormwater drains using modern precast RCC drain technology, ensuring faster construction, durability, and improved water flow capacity,” said PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Thursday.
Explaining the precast RCC drain technology, a senior official said it involves manufacturing reinforced cement concrete drain sections in a controlled factory environment and installing them at the site. “These ready-made units ensure uniform quality, faster construction, and higher durability compared to traditional brick masonry drains. These are widely used in modern urban infrastructure and help improve stormwater management, reduce construction time, and provide a long-lasting and efficient drainage solution,” said a senior PWD official.
The initiative will cover key locations, including Gyan Shakti Mandir Marg, Chhoturam Marg, Azadpur–Camp Chowk corridor, Sultanpuri, Rohini, Nangloi Road, Maharaja Aggarsen Marg, and several other critical stretches where drainage improvement has long been required.
The sanctioned works include the remodelling of drains from Avantika Red Light to Vishram Chowk, Camp Chowk to Azadpur H-Point on Mall Road, Police Station Road to the Flood Control Drain near Sultanpuri Bus Terminal, and Jain Nagar to Rohini Sector-22 Red Light.
Additionally, important corridors such as Sultanpuri Main Road to Jalebi Chowk, Jagadamba Road, and multiple roads in Rohini Sector-16 and Sector-17 will see upgraded drainage systems under the plan.
“For years, residents in many areas have faced serious problems of waterlogging during heavy rains. These projects are part of a long-term solution under the Drainage Master Plan to modernise Delhi’s stormwater infrastructure and ensure smoother flow of rainwater,” Singh said.
The Minister also emphasised that the focus is not just on building new infrastructure, but also on upgrading existing systems that have become inadequate due to urban expansion.
“Our effort is to strengthen the entire drainage network in a scientific manner. By remodeling these drains with modern precast RCC technology, we will improve capacity, durability, and ensure faster execution of work,” Singh added.
He further said the department is prioritising areas that frequently experience waterlogging during monsoon. “The goal is clear — Delhi should not suffer from avoidable flooding and water accumulation during rains. These projects are an important step towards building a more resilient drainage system for the city,” the Minister said.
“These locations are most vulnerable and [the situation] gets worse during monsoon. The government plans to remodel 300 kms of drains in line with the Drainage Master Plan, in the next financial year,” said an official.
Officials also said that the work will be executed in phases with close monitoring to ensure quality and timely completion. Once completed, the upgraded drains are expected to significantly improve the flow of storm water and reduce flooding risks in several densely populated areas.
Officials also said that the Drainage Master Plan, to be implemented in a phased manner over the next five years, aims at reducing waterlogging by 50% in the next three years and flood-related accidents by 30% in the next five years — at an estimated cost of Rs 57,362 crore.
The PWD has also floated tenders for remodelling of some of the major waterlogging hotspots like Azadpur, Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Nangloi and Khanjawala, said officials.
The PWD Minister said that the entire drainage system of the Capital will be redeveloped as per the 2025 master plan.
The last such master plan for Delhi was prepared in 1976.
Currently, the PWD manages 2,152.88 km of drains, said officials.
