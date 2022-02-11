Delhi: Draft EV policy for aggregators open for public comments

The Delhi government’s draft policy for aggregators and delivery firms, which makes it mandatory for them to induct electric vehicles while procuring a new fleet, has been put up in the public domain, inviting suggestions and objections of the general public within a period of 60 days. It was first notified on January 14.

Aggregators and delivery services will have to ensure that 50% of all new two-wheelers and 25% of all new four-wheelers are electric by March 2023. They will also have to ensure that 10% of all new two-wheelers and 5% of all new four-wheelers are electric in the next three months.

Reena Gupta, advisor to the Environment Minister, said, “This draft policy marks an important milestone in the government’s goals of reducing air pollution by 30% by 2024. To ensure it has the intended impact of reducing vehicular pollution in NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management should also direct other states to adopt similar aggregator regulations…”