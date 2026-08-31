Is your name on Delhi voter roll after SIR? Step-by-step guide to check Delhi’s draft voter roll online

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The draft of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Delhi is out after three revisions of the publishing dates. The final rolls will be published on November 4, instead of October 27, as per a revised timeline published earlier.
The SIR enumeration phase got over on Monday. During the close to one-and-a-half month long process, forms of 97.51 lakh electors — about 67% of the 1.45 crore electors recorded initially when the SIR exercise began in Delhi — had been collected and uploaded to the official portal.
The remaining 47.58 lakh electors, who constitute about 33% of the electorate — who were absent, may have moved or died; are covered under duplicate entries, or “Other” reasons — were marked “uncollectible” and will have their names struck off. This means that the names of roughly one out of every three electors in the Capital could be deleted from the draft roll. However, the final data is yet to be declared.
How to check your name on the electoral roll draft after the SIR process?
There are three ways to check if your name has been included in the draft SIR rolls:
Option 1: Search by EPIC
Go to https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.
On the page, select your desired language. Selecting this will automatically change the language of the options.
Fill in your Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) Number and state (Delhi).
Key in the Captcha code
Option 2: Search by details
This is the longest method to check your name on the draft electoral roll, involving a lot of information to be fed to the system.
For this method, select Search by details option on https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.
As in option 1, select your state and language.
Next, key in your name and relative’s name as provided in the SIR form earlier.
Then, enter your date of birth and gender.
Select your district and Assembly constituency.
Finally, key in the Captcha code and hit search.
Option 3: Search by mobile
One of the simplest methods is to search by your registered mobile number.
Go to https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.
Just as in Option 1 and 2, select your state and language.
Enter the mobile number registered with the Election Commission.
Enter the Captcha code and hit search.
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