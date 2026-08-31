Is your name on Delhi voter roll after SIR? Step-by-step guide to check Delhi’s draft voter roll online

Forms of 97.51 lakh electors had been collected and uploaded to the official portal during the SIR process (File photo of voters submitting their forms).

The draft of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Delhi is out after three revisions of the publishing dates. The final rolls will be published on November 4, instead of October 27, as per a revised timeline published earlier.

The SIR enumeration phase got over on Monday. During the close to one-and-a-half month long process, forms of 97.51 lakh electors — about 67% of the 1.45 crore electors recorded initially when the SIR exercise began in Delhi — had been collected and uploaded to the official portal.

The remaining 47.58 lakh electors, who constitute about 33% of the electorate — who were absent, may have moved or died; are covered under duplicate entries, or “Other” reasons — were marked “uncollectible” and will have their names struck off. This means that the names of roughly one out of every three electors in the Capital could be deleted from the draft roll. However, the final data is yet to be declared.