Name missing from Delhi draft voter list after SIR? Here’s what you can do next

Over 47 lakh Delhi voters found their name missing from the draft electoral rolls (AI image used for representation only)

Are you among the 47.7 lakh voters whose names have been dropped from the draft electoral rolls after the 2.5 month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi? Nearly a third of Delhi voters on Monday found their names missing from the draft electoral rolls.

Many complained that they had submitted the complete documents and even repeatedly asked the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) if any other document was required.

To learn how to check your name on the draft electoral rolls, click here.

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Your name missing in the draft voter list? What should you do now?

When contacted, one BLO from Okhla said those whose names are missing from the draft electoral rolls will receive a notice. The notice will detail why the name of the voter was excluded and what steps must s/he take to get his name included in the final voter list.