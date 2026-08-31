Name missing from Delhi draft voter list after SIR? Here’s what you can do next

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Are you among the 47.7 lakh voters whose names have been dropped from the draft electoral rolls after the 2.5 month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi? Nearly a third of Delhi voters on Monday found their names missing from the draft electoral rolls.
Many complained that they had submitted the complete documents and even repeatedly asked the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) if any other document was required.
To learn how to check your name on the draft electoral rolls, click here.
When contacted, one BLO from Okhla said those whose names are missing from the draft electoral rolls will receive a notice. The notice will detail why the name of the voter was excluded and what steps must s/he take to get his name included in the final voter list.
In some cases, the voter would be able to upload the documents online, while in others, s/he may have to visit the BLO again for verification or document submission. The last date for document resubmission hasn’t been specified yet by the election commission.
This was another question that the BLOs faced on Tuesday after the draft electoral rolls were out. However, there is no clarity on this yet in Delhi.
In another NCR area, Faridabad, where the deadline for document resubmission ended on Sunday, voters had to submit one of three forms:
Form 6: To enroll as a new voter
Form 7: To request deletion of a name
Form 8: To correct details such as name, address, age, photograph, or other particulars
Voters could also verify their details online.
Usually, these forms are enough to get your name added to the final list. If anything additional is needed, voters are informed via an official notice.
Legally, every voter who has submitted documents must be sent a notice before his/her name is deleted.
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