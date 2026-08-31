BJP vs AAP over Delhi SIR list: India’s population will be cut to 1/3rd, says Arvind Kejriwal

In the wake of at least one-third of Delhi’s voters been dropped from the draft electoral roll published by the State Election Office on Monday, as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a war of words has ensued between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP government in the Capital.

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Election Commission will reduce the country’s population from 140 crore to 50 crore.

Taking to X, Kejriwal stated: “The draft voter list for Delhi under SIR has been released. Out of 1.5 crore voters, the names of 47 lakh voters are missing. The Government of India is unnecessarily worried about the population. Through SIR, the Election Commission will reduce our country’s population from 140 crore to 50 crore.”

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Meanwhile, hitting back at Kejriwal, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said, “Kejriwal’s problem is that many of his supporters who were registered as voters at two or three places have been removed from the electoral roll issued after the SIR. If Kejriwal believes that any genuine and eligible voter has been left out despite submitting the form, he should present such cases before the Election Commission”

Further Malhotra said, “Instead of levelling allegations against the Election Commission and various constitutional institutions, Arvind Kejriwal would do better to focus on saving his political existence, as the AAP is set to lose its status as a national party after losing the Punjab and other state elections in 2027”.

He said that like across the country, the Election Commission conducted the SIR exercise in Delhi by following a completely transparent process and giving sufficient time to voters. Every voter was given the opportunity to submit the form either through the booth-level officer (BLO) or directly online.

“BLA (booth-level agents) representatives of all political parties in Delhi were also associated with the SIR exercise at the booth level. However, despite the lengthy process continuing for nearly four months, the AAP never raised any objection. Now that the draft electoral roll has been released, Arvind Kejriwal has once again resorted to the politics of confusion,” Malhotra said.

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Delhi BJP chief said that if any eligible voter finds that his or her name is not included in the draft electoral roll issued after the SIR, the person can apply afresh for voter registration after September 1 by providing proof of being a valid voter in the Capital.

AAP Delhi Unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj also accused the BJP of bringing in a “Garib Bhagao” (Drive away the poor) policy to benefit the affluent.

“The people of Delhi gave the BJP seven MPs each time in three consecutive elections, and the same people of Delhi voted to bring the BJP government to power just one-and-a-half years ago. Today, the BJP government is saying that one-third of the people in Delhi are Bangladeshis. Is it possible that one-third of the people in Delhi were Bangladeshis and now their names will simply not be on the voter list?”

Bharadwaj alleged, “This is completely an anti-poor government. They think that all the rights of the poor should be taken away from them…”