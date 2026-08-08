Draft drone policy ready, aim to create 1,000 jobs: Minister

Under the policy, which has been allotted a budget of Rs 85 crore, the government plans to provide support to start-ups and businesses working in the drone sector. (File)

Information Technology Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Saturday said that the much-awaited draft of Delhi’s proposed drone policy is ready and that it aims to create over a thousand jobs.

“The proposed drone policy, which aims to create 1,000 jobs, will focus on promoting the drone industry, research and development, creating a trained manpower base, developing testing infrastructure and identifying civilian use cases for drones,” Singh told The Indian Express.

“The policy is ready; we plan to table it for Cabinet approval in a month,” he added.

A senior official said the proposed five-year policy is currently under departmental consultation and is expected to be implemented by September. “The minister has approved the policy. It has been sent to other concerned departments like legal, finance and others for their approval,” the official added.