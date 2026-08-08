Draft drone policy ready, aim to create 1,000 jobs: Minister

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Information Technology Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Saturday said that the much-awaited draft of Delhi’s proposed drone policy is ready and that it aims to create over a thousand jobs.
“The proposed drone policy, which aims to create 1,000 jobs, will focus on promoting the drone industry, research and development, creating a trained manpower base, developing testing infrastructure and identifying civilian use cases for drones,” Singh told The Indian Express.
“The policy is ready; we plan to table it for Cabinet approval in a month,” he added.
A senior official said the proposed five-year policy is currently under departmental consultation and is expected to be implemented by September. “The minister has approved the policy. It has been sent to other concerned departments like legal, finance and others for their approval,” the official added.
Under the policy, which has been allotted a budget of Rs 85 crore, the government plans to provide support to start-ups and businesses working in the drone sector. Academic institutions undertaking research on drones and related technologies could also receive support. The policy will emphasise establishing drone research clusters, dedicated flight testing facilities, utilising drones for traffic management, and providing subsidies to enhance the drone ecosystem.
Training will be another key focus, with the government considering the use of industrial training institutes (ITIs) to create a skilled workforce trained in drone-making, flying and maintenance, said officials.
“You have to be trained to fly; not everybody can pilot a drone,” said the official, adding that drone flying and certification would be an important area of focus.
Officials said the government is also looking at developing drone-testing infrastructure. “However, this could pose a challenge because around 60% of Delhi is classified as either a red or yellow zone under the existing drone regulations,” said the official.
Under the regulations, drone operations are permitted without specific permission in green zones, while permission is required for flying in yellow zones. Red zones are designated as no-fly areas, for which clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs is required, officials said.
The government is, therefore, exploring possible locations for drone testing, officials added. Narela and Bawana in Outer Delhi are among the areas being considered, they said.
Further, the policy will focus on identifying government and civilian use cases for drones. “These could include reconnaissance, land surveys, detection of encroachments and three-dimensional mapping. The Yamuna area has been identified as one potential application, while the police could also explore the use of drones for safety and surveillance,” the official said.
The IT department, which is preparing the policy, has prepared a list of potential use cases, the official added.
“The government plans to engage with different departments to identify applications, develop concepts and subsequently take them forward for implementation. The policy is also expected to examine how drone technology can be used more extensively by government departments, while creating an ecosystem to support businesses and research in the sector,” said the official.
The policy is being framed within the legal framework governing drone operations, including the Drone Rules, 2021, officials said.
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