Delhi double-murder: Man shoots 27-year-old, gets killed by victim’s brother

Hours after a man shot dead a 27-year-old in Northwest Delhi’s Bawana on Sunday allegedly over a grudge, he was killed by the brother of the victim with the two bodies found just 100 metres apart, said police.
Officers said that over two years back, Sonu was allegedly beaten and humiliated by Sachin during a gathering of friends in Bawana. Sonu allegedly took revenge on Sunday and killed Sachin. Later, Sachin’s brother Naresh killed Sonu. Police said Naresh has been arrested.
“On Sunday, a call was received about a man sustaining a gunshot injury in the chest. The police team reached MV Hospital, where they recognised the deceased as Sachin (27), who is a resident of Poorth Khurd.” said an officer.
“Preliminary investigation and examination of CCTV footage revealed that Sonu had called Sachin and asked him to come out of his house. A quarrel broke out between the two, following which Sonu opened fire at Sachin before attempting to flee,” a senior police officer told PTI.
Hearing the gunshots, Naresh came out and chased Sonu. He caught hold of him, following which a confrontation took place. Naresh allegedly assaulted Sonu with bricks and stones, repeatedly hitting his head, leading to his death, the officer told PTI.
According to PTI, police found bloodstains and three empty cartridges were found inside a cowshed on a plot owned by Sachin’s family. While inspecting the site, police also found the body of Sonu, about 100 metres away, near a cowshed. An examination of CCTV footage revealed that Sonu had allegedly shot Sachin, before being killed by Naresh.
“Naresh got to know about his brother being killed, and as revenge, killed Sonu and left his body in the same area,” a senior police officer said.
Police sources told PTI that Sachin worked as a healthcare worker, while Naresh was employed at a factory in Kundli.
(With PTI inputs)