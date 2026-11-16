Delhi double-murder: Man shoots 27-year-old, gets killed by victim’s brother

Hours after a man shot dead a 27-year-old in Northwest Delhi’s Bawana on Sunday allegedly over a grudge, he was killed by the brother of the victim with the two bodies found just 100 metres apart, said police.

Officers said that over two years back, Sonu was allegedly beaten and humiliated by Sachin during a gathering of friends in Bawana. Sonu allegedly took revenge on Sunday and killed Sachin. Later, Sachin’s brother Naresh killed Sonu. Police said Naresh has been arrested.

“On Sunday, a call was received about a man sustaining a gunshot injury in the chest. The police team reached MV Hospital, where they recognised the deceased as Sachin (27), who is a resident of Poorth Khurd.” said an officer.