Day 1 of scheme: Revenue, transport got most calls for doorstep delivery

The revenue and transport departments have received the maximum number of requests for doorstep delivery of services falling under them, the Delhi government said Tuesday — a day that saw the total number of answered calls climb to nearly 6,000. On Monday, the inaugural day of the scheme under which people can get 40 public services delivered to their doorstep, around 1,500 calls were answered out of 4,200 calls from unique numbers.

Government sources said the revenue department, which issues certificates like income, caste, marriage and domicile, received 302 requests by 5 pm on Tuesday, while the transport department, where one goes for RC, learner’s or driving license, received 289 requests.The other departments — Social Welfare, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Food and Supplies, Labour, and Department for Welfare of SC/ST/OBC/Minorities — received around 51, 30, 102, 2 and 5 requests respectively.

“However, out of the 781 requests received, appointments were fixed for 624. It is mainly because in many cases, people have placed requests but have not yet fixed appointments,” an official privy to the developments told The Indian Express. The 66 ‘mobile sahayaks’, who are in charge of collecting and delivering documents, visited 67 households on Tuesday — up from Monday’s seven — an official statement said.

With the existing call operators of private firm VFS Global services struggling to respond to the demand, the government raised the number of operators to 80 from 40, while 70 new dedicated lines were added, taking the total strength to 120. The government plans to add 70 more operators by Wednesday and around 80 more dedicated lines to attend to the requests.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed all departments falling under the scheme’s ambit not to reject any application without the clearance of the respective ministers in-charge, stating that various cases were “rejected at lower levels on the pretext of one or the other for taking bribes”.

Every rejection should have the approval of the concerned minister-in-charge and the said approval must be taken within 24-hours of such decision, the order said. The government feels that some “corrupt officials” delay applications to extract bribe, a government spokesperson said.

“The violation of deadlines will be taken very seriously and disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against guilty officials. The secretaries of the departments would also be held responsible in such cases,” the official added. The augmentation of capacity helped more people connect with the two call centres being operated by VFS. While around 3,000 calls were connected on Monday, the number rose to over 11,000 on Tuesday. The total number of requests received stood at 781 till 5 pm.

