Attempts being made to sabotage doorstep scheme, claims Delhi govt

Delhi government officials Friday claimed that “mischievous elements” were trying to derail its newly launched doorstep delivery of services scheme. Laying the blame on a “certain political party”, officials said that of the 372 people who got house calls after they applied for a service, 76 turned out to have fake addresses.

According to officials, the addresses given at the time the service was requested were incorrect. Mobile sahayaks — staff who come home to collect the documents — did not find the address or the people who had requested the service, said an official. “When we called them, they either didn’t take the call or said they don’t need any service,” he added.

On September 10, rumours spread that a political party had hired call centres to make calls and flood helplines to sabotage the scheme. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter, calling the allegations “shocking, if true”.

“The prime concern at the moment for us is to strengthen the system. Attempts to derail the scheme would backfire, and people will teach them a lesson,” said a government official.

Leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly and senior Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta called the allegations undeserving of attention: “They are behaving like jokers. It is very unfortunate that the government is believing in gossip and rumours. They don’t know how to govern and have outsourced the entire delivery of this scheme to a private company. How long will AAP indulge in propaganda?”

