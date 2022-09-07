Delhi: Tired of his mother being abused, teenager beats father to death with a rolling pin

The Delhi Police have apprehended a 17-year-old boy for allegedly beating his father to death with a rolling pin after he found he was abusing his mother. The deceased worked with the Railway Protection Special Force and was hit almost twenty times, said police.

The minor told the police he only wanted to teach his father a lesson and did not intend to kill him. “He was angry that his father used to come home drunk and hurl abuses at his mother. On the day of the incident, the father came home around 10 pm and pushed the boy with his feet. He again abused the woman. The boy later took a rolling pin and thrashed him,” said an officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received information on August 22 from the Paharganj northern railway hospital that a man was admitted there, and that he succumbed to injuries during his treatment.

“The body was shifted to the mortuary and a subsequent post-mortem report received on August 31 said that 19 injuries were found on the body, including multiple bruises and fractured ribs, with death being caused by brain damage and hemorrhagic shock from the impacts. As per the opinion of the autopsy surgeon, all the injuries were ante-mortem in origin and fresh before death. We then lodged an FIR of murder and started questioning all the family members,” he said.

On September 1, an investigation was conducted and the police found footage showing that the victim was dropped home on August 22 by two of his colleagues, allegedly in an inebriated condition.

“Over a trivial matter, he started abusing his wife and his son intervened. The man allegedly started hitting and kicking his son, causing him to hit the wall and injure his scalp. After this, the minor beat up his father with a wooden rolling pin, causing the injuries noted in the post-mortem report,” Kalsi said.

Police said the juvenile was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday, with the rolling pin being recovered on his instance. The juvenile has no prior criminal record, added the police.