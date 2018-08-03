Delhi: Domestic helps protest, demand law on wages

At the protest on Thursday At the protest on Thursday

Demanding a separate comprehensive legislation, around 200-plus domestic workers from across the country protested at Parliament Street Thursday afternoon. It was organised by the National Platform of Domestic Workers (NPDW) and central trade unions, with CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in attendance.

Subhash Bhatnagar, national convener, NPDW, said, “The main demand is that domestic work be recognised as actual work and benefits be given to the workers. There are special working conditions in this case due to part-time domestic work and full-time work and in most cases, they don’t even make minimum wage.”

