Delhi: 2 domestic helps found dead at house of employer

Two domestic workers from Darjeeling were found dead at their employer’s house in Southeast Delhi, Monday. Police said the women had been working at the house since June.

A PCR call was made around 9.45 am by the owner, who said she found the two women lying dead inside their room. Sources said the owner and one of her drivers found them, with their hands and legs tied.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, “Staff rushed to the spot and met the caller… we also called the crime and FSL teams to inspect the house. The bodies were shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for an autopsy. No injury marks were found.”

Police said the owner was sleeping on the ground floor while the two women stayed on the first floor. “Based on preliminary enquiry, entry to the house appears friendly; nothing was taken. We are investigating the deaths from all angles,” said the DCP.